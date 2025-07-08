A free fun-filled bike activity day for all the family is set to take place in Dewsbury’s Crow Nest Park on Sunday.

A fun-filled activity day for all the family is set to take place in Dewsbury’s Crow Nest Park this Sunday, July 13.

The free ‘Go Active’ event, which will take place in the park from 10am to 3pm, is being organised by Walk, Wheel, Ride Kirklees who will be bringing along a range of bicycles for everyone to try out.

Experienced coaches will be on hand to help children learn to ride, and to help build their confidence on balance bikes and trikes.

For those wanting to cycle but with some help up the hills, adults can book onto an e-bike test ride with EPIKS (Environmental Projects in Kirklees). There will also be a range of e-cargo bikes, which are ideal for parents or for those who need to transport goods.

Bike owners are encouraged to bring along their own bikes between 10am and 2pm where the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be on hand to register them with the Bike Register.

Coun Beverley Addy, cabinet member for Public Health, said: “I love to see events like this, especially when they are taking place in the heart of communities like our fantastic parks. What a brilliant example of communities thriving, with local organisations working alongside the council to help people change their lives for the better.

“I know it’s going to be a great day out. It is also an opportunity for people of all ages to try out new modes of transport and think about how it might work for them. I hope to see you there!”

The event has been designed to be inclusive to people of all ages and abilities – wheelchair bikes are on offer to try alongside e-bikes, trikes, hand cycles, tandems, and a variety of other modes of travel.

There is no charge to attend, and all activities are free too, although some activities will need to be booked in advance. Helmets will be provided for free where needed.

Walk, Wheel, Ride was set up by EPIKS with the mission to get more people walking, wheeling (using a wheelchair or mobility aid) and cycling in Kirklees. Their active travel hubs in Batley and Spen, Huddersfield, and the Holme Valley are a place where residents can discover different new, lower-carbon ways of getting about.

This event is supported by Kirklees Council and funded by the UK Government through the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA). WYCA are also funding activities from Everybody’s Cycling, who will be holding events across West Yorkshire this Summer.

Book your e-bike test ride at:https://tinyurl.com/ysfw2m2y