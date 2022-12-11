The Human Appeal events, which will see some of the UK’s most popular comedians come together to raise funds for those affected by the floods in Pakistan, take place from December 15 to December 31, with the tour arriving at Dewsbury Town Hall on Tuesday, December 20.

Among this year’s line-up are American comedian and actor Omar Regan, Imran Yusuf, who made his TV debut on Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Ali Official, best known for his BBC Three comedy Muzlamic and for presenting the documentary Being British Bangladeshi, Aatif Nawaz, writer and star of BBC 3 comedy Muzlamic, who joins the tour for the seventh consecutive year and New York-based stand-up comic Sabeen Sadiq.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zaheer Khan, Director of Fundraising at Human Appeal, said: “Having recently visited some of the worst affected flood areas, it is heartening that our annual event is supporting the rebuilding of the homes of those who lost everything in the floods.

UK humanitarian aid charity Human Appeal have announced the launch of its seventh annual Comedy Takeover, which will take place across 12 cities and towns across the country - including a show at Dewsbury Town Hall.

Most Popular

“We thank our headline sponsor Broadway City Gwadar who supported this tour with the aim of putting a smile on the faces of both those attending the show as well the vulnerable families impacted by the devastating floods in Pakistan.”

This year, the Human Appeal Comedy Takeover will culminate in a black-tie gala dinner in Central London and feature special celebrity guest Guz Khan, best known for his work in hit TV show Man Like Mobeen and appearances on British panel show Taskmaster and comedy programme Live At The Apollo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are available from humanappeal.org.uk and early bird tickets at £7 are available for a limited time only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Imran Yusuf, who made his TV debut on Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, will be performing.