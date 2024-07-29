Historian Stuart Hartley to give talk about Briestfield family at Whitley Community Centre

By Margaret Watson
Published 29th Jul 2024, 12:00 BST
A talk on a family of four children who lived in Briestfield and Thornhill will be given on Friday evening, August 2, at Whitley Community Centre.

The family concerned were called Humphries and the illustrated talk is being given by one of their descendants, local historian Stuart Hartley.

Born in Briestfield, the children all went to Whitley School and Stuart’s talk will outline their life and times.

The talk, which starts at 6pm for 6.30pm, will last just over an hour and will include many photographs of the family concerned, as well as the district.

The talk by local historian Stuart Hartley will include old photos of Whitley, Briestfield and the district

Tea and coffee will be served and there will also be a bar. Donations are welcome and funds raised will go towards the community centre’s running costs.

