Mr Faraz, who was one of the founders of Liversedge-based charity Magic Wishing Well, as well as Heckmondwike’s first food bank, has been bringing some of Pakistan’s most well-known musicians and artists to the UK for the past few years, including Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi, Shahbaz Fayaaz Qawwal and Naseebo Lal.

And, from November 12, Zeeshan Khan Rokri, whose late father Shafaullah Rokhri was also a popular singer, will be added to the list as the folk singer starts a five-date tour of England, performing at venues in Bradford, London, Manchester, Birmingham and Middlesbrough.

Mr Faraz said: “I am born and bred in this country but I have South Asian heritage and growing up I realised, there was very little in the way of entertainment that was from my heritage.

“So now I’ve made it my mission to celebrate my heritage by bringing world renowned artists to the UK, where families can come and enjoy in a safe and welcoming atmosphere.

“I am delighted to be working with Zeeshan Khan Rokhri for my next show, as he is a profound artist who has touched my soul and has millions of fans across the world.

“The community and lovers of folk music are really going to be wowed by his performance and of course we will be making history as this will be his first ever UK tour. I am really looking forward to show and will continue working hard to showcase the best of South Asian culture and arts.”

Zeeshan Khan Rokhri’s tour begins on November 12 and finishes on November 16.

