Guy Fawkes Night 2024: 13 pictures of Bonfire Night fun in Mirfield over the years

By Jessica Barton

Trainee Reporter

Published 3rd Nov 2022, 19:00 BST
Updated 1st Nov 2024, 15:03 BST
Now November is here we have taken a look back at bonfire night celebrations in Mirfield over the years.

The Mirfield and District Round Table will be holding its popular fireworks extravaganza once again.

The event will take place at Mirfield Showground on Saturday, November 2, gates open 5pm, fire lit at 6pm, fireworks 7pm.

Here are 13 pictures from over the years. Do you recognise anyone?

Mirfield Bonfire in 2012.

1. 13 pictures of Bonfire Night fun in Mirfield over the years

Mirfield Bonfire in 2012. Photo: SUB

Eight year old Caleb Bates gets to grips with one of his sparklers in 2018.

2. 13 pictures of Bonfire Night fun in Mirfield over the years

Eight year old Caleb Bates gets to grips with one of his sparklers in 2018. Photo: KEN MANN

Enjoying the bonfire in 2010, Adam Munt, Liam Munt, Sophie Murphy and Ewan Murphy.

3. 13 pictures of Bonfire Night fun in Mirfield over the years

Enjoying the bonfire in 2010, Adam Munt, Liam Munt, Sophie Murphy and Ewan Murphy. Photo: KEN MANN

Alex McGee watches the fireworks display in 2004.

4. 13 pictures of Bonfire Night fun in Mirfield over the years

Alex McGee watches the fireworks display in 2004. Photo: RANDI SOKOLOFF

