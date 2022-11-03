The Mirfield and District Round Table will be holding its popular fireworks extravaganza once again.
The event will take place at Mirfield Showground on Saturday, November 2, gates open 5pm, fire lit at 6pm, fireworks 7pm.
Here are 13 pictures from over the years. Do you recognise anyone?
1. 13 pictures of Bonfire Night fun in Mirfield over the years
Mirfield Bonfire in 2012. Photo: SUB
Eight year old Caleb Bates gets to grips with one of his sparklers in 2018. Photo: KEN MANN
Enjoying the bonfire in 2010, Adam Munt, Liam Munt, Sophie Murphy and Ewan Murphy. Photo: KEN MANN
Alex McGee watches the fireworks display in 2004. Photo: RANDI SOKOLOFF