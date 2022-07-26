Fundraising fun in Liversedge in memory of Ray

Matt Drummond, Saphron Mortimer, Sienna Walton-Drummond and Marley Walton-Drummond.

Ray’s Day, which is taking place on August 13 at the Shears Inn in Liversedge, is in honour of Ray Matthew, who was born sleeping on July 6, 2020.

Not only was Ray born sleeping, he was also born premature at just 26 weeks and five days, after a traumatic birth.

Ray’s younger sister, Sienna-Ray was also born premature at 25 weeks and two days on February 27, 2021. Because Sienna-Ray was born early she needed 24 hour care which was provided by both Bradford Royal Infirmary and Leeds General Infirmary.

Last year Ray’s Day raised a total of £3,100.

After spending 17 weeks in hospital, Sienna-Ray was finally allowed home. She is now thriving along with her seven week old sister Marley-Ray, who was born on March 31, 2022.

The family fundraising Day, which has been organised by Ray’s parents, will include stalls, bouncy castle, 25 foot children's assault course, carousel ride, face painting, BBQ, raffle, auction, American police car, performances, live music and a visit from the Transformer Bumblebee and Paw Patrol's Chase and Marshall.

Saphron Nicole Mortimer, Ray’s mum said: “The day is in honour of our little boy who was born sleeping.

“My oldest little girl, Sienna-Ray, was born really premature, she was born at 25 weeks, so we are raising money for premature babies and babies born sleeping.

“They are both close to us and what we have been through.

“We do the fundraiser for poorly babies as well because you do see a lot of babies that are not well when you're in the hospitals.

“By holding the fundraiser it also creates awareness.

“It’s not a nice thing to talk about, people don’t want to hear the negative sides of pregnancy, but it is really important that people do know what can happen so they can get the help they need as quickly as possible.”

The money raised from this year's event will go to Calderdale Baby Bereavement who support bereaved parents, the 4Louis charity who provide memory boxes, Bradford Royal Infirmary Neonatal, Leeds General Infirmary Neonatal and the Embrace transport team who transport critically ill infants and children.

Saphron added: “Last year was really buzzing, everyone was happy and the children were running around excited - it was really nice.

“It’s a fun day out with lot’s going on and everyone is welcome.

“Hopefully the weather will be nice and it will be a happy day that everyone will remember.”

The fundraising day will start at noon on August 13 at the Shears Inn, Halifax Road, Liversedge.

To find out more, visit @RAYSDAY2021 on Facebook.