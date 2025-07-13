People enjoying Mirfield Farm Fest last year.

Plans are firmly in place for a “bigger and better” Mirfield Farm Fest this September as the ever-popular event celebrates its third outing.

The family fun day, hosted at Crossley Farm, on Crossley Lane, on Saturday, September 6, will see live musical performances, entertainment, giant monster trucks, a kids inflatable village, as well as lots of craft stalls and food and drink vendors.

Laura Barber, who owns the farm with her husband Michael, said:

“It’s a brilliant family-friendly event held on a working farm, with something for everyone. Last year I promised each year would become bigger and better so let’s hope that our festival guests agree.”

Live music will be performed by The Ultimate Stone Roses; Hit The Lights Band; and Planet Abba tribute band; while there will be DJ sets from ARKAID DJ; Abigail Bailey; and One2manyDjs.

A standard adult ticket for the event, which will run from 12pm to 10.30pm, costs £20, and tickets for children aged between five and 13 cost £15. Under 5s get free entry.

Laura added: “Children’s tickets also include unlimited use of the kid’s inflatable village, so they can keep playing until they run out of energy!

“And under 5s can come in for free, so your littlest ones don’t miss out on the fun!”

This year’s Mirfield Farm Fest is being supported by Mirfield Town Council, while Polyglobal Mouldings and Kerazy Castles have also assisted with the preparations.