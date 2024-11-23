Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Christmas celebrations will be coming to Dewsbury on Saturday, December 7.

Kirklees Council has confirmed that the town centre will be hosting live music, attractions, family entertainment, walkabout acts, creative workshops, real-life reindeer, and Christmas markets with a selection of gifts, food and drinks.

Activities will be free for all, including live music and Santa’s Grotto.

Coun Carole Pattison, Leader of Kirklees Council and Cabinet Member for Culture, said:

“This year’s Christmas celebrations are packed full of free, family-friendly festive activities.

“Our teams have been busy working with some of our fantastic partners and community organisations who make Kirklees special and have a lot to offer to residents year-round.

“We hope that there is something to get everyone into the festive spirit.”

The popular open market will take on a Christmas twist with an additional 20 stalls featuring local artisan makers and festive food and refreshments provided by market regulars, while a live music stage will host performers and buskers adding to the festive atmosphere.

Outside Dewsbury Town Hall the giant snow globe will make an appearance, as will the snowboarding simulator and mechanical rodeo reindeer, both set to test skills.

Real-life reindeer will also be making a stop in the town, while inside the town hall, Christmas classics 'Home Alone' and 'Home Alone 2' will be screened.

Arthouse Children’s Art School and Edgelands Arts will be hosting a craft workshop where you can make your own Christmas decorations and lanterns before taking part in the lantern parade.

There will also be an elf-spotting trail and a clothes and gift swap with WOVEN, in addition to a free festive show - A Christmas Cracker - for families of all ages, which will be performed at 10.30am and 2pm. Free tickets can be booked in advance to ensure a space.

The full programme of events are listed below:

Dewsbury Market:

11am-4pm - second-hand market with Christmas twist.

Live music.

The Princess of Wales shopping centre:

11am-4pm Creative Workshops | Arthouse Creative Spaces and Edgelands Ars (in partnership with the PACE programme).

11am-4pm Elf trail

11am-4pm – Santa’s Grotto

11am-4pm – Clothes and Gift Swap | WOVEN - (Take 5 items of good quality clothing and swap with others or pay £2 for an item).

10.30am and 2pm - A Christmas Cracker performance | Creative Scene booking advised.

3.30pm - Community Winter Parade

Town Hall (inside)

12pm - Home Alone

2pm - Home Alone 2

Town Hall (outside)

11am-4pm - Giant snow globe photo opportunity.

12pm and 3pm - Hepworth Brass Band

11am-3.30pm - Real life reindeer.

11am-4pm - Snowboarding simulator.

11am-4pm - Mechanical rodeo reindeer.

The council has also confirmed that Huddersfield town centre will be transformed into a Christmas wonderland on Saturday, November 30, with events and activities taking place between 11am and 4pm.

The newly refurbished St.Peter’s Garden will host around 40 stalls at the Christmas Market, featuring local artisan makers, festive food and refreshments, while there will be a live music stage with choirs and bands from across the district.

More information on the Kirklees Christmas Celebrations, and community-led events, can be found on the Creative Kirklees Christmas page www.creativekirklees.co.uk/christmas