Easter in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen: 10 things to do with the kids and family this Easter across North Kirklees

By Adam Cheshire
Published 5th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
From Easter egg hunts and arts and crafts events to holiday clubs and sports camps, there’s lots for kids and families to do this Easter holiday in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen.

With most schools in North Kirklees breaking up for the holiday yesterday (Friday) and with a glorious weather forecast – it’s the perfect time to plan a family day out.

Here are just a selection of activities taking place during the Easter holidays in North Kirklees.

Timestep Dance and Design Workshop - Unleash Your Creativity Through Movement and Art! For Ages 8-12. Free sessions for children on free school meals (each session includes lunch). Open to children in the Kirklees area. Fun dance routines; creative design projects inspired by dance; opportunities to express yourself through both movement and art. Running from April 14th to 17th, 8am to 12pm. At Jo Cox House, Batley. For more information visit: https://forms.gle/T1u9ZgmXDRuJhGo1A

1. Timestep Dance and Design Workshops

Make your own musical instruments at Baghsaw Museum in Wilton Park, Batley. This arts and crafts event runs during the Easter holidays, Tuesday – Thursday : 11am-4pm, and Saturday and Sunday: 12pm-4pm.

2. Make your own musical instruments crafts!

Batley Sporting Foundation's Easter Camp runs from April 11 to April 14, 10am to 2pm, at Batley Bulldogs' Fox's Biscuits Stadium. Games, arts, crafts, movies, sports, Easter hunt and much more. Eligible children must receive free school meals to attend. For more information visit: https://www.batleysportingfoundation.org/easter-camp

3. Batley Sporting Foundation Easter Camp

Hop into the fun at the Easter Bunny Disco at Batley's Fox and Hound. On Monday, April 14, 4pm-6pm; Wednesday, April 16, 9.30am-11.30am; and Thursday, April 17, 9.30am-11.30am. A party of dance, laughter, and Easter magic. A £10 entry fee per child gets them all access to this egg-stra special event, including a wristband (pick it up at the pub). Book tickets via Facebook messaging the pub or call in the pub with cash.

4. Easter Bunny Disco

