Dewsbury set to host first ever Worldwide Food Festival next month
The Worldwide Food Festival, produced by the Arcade Group Dewsbury, is coming to the town on Saturday, June 1, and is predicted to attract 3,000 people.
The free family friendly event will see attendees treated to a number of local vendors serving food from around the world, market stalls, live entertainment, a kids tent and food demos.
The day of celebration also aims to support two local charities in The Children’s Arts School, which provides creative opportunities for children in the community to explore and express themselves through the arts, and Bramwell’s Food Bank, which ensures that those in need have access to essential food supplies and support.
Natalie Liddle, organiser of the festival and board member of the Arcade Group Dewsbury, said:
“We are thrilled to bring a Worldwide Food Festival to Dewsbury. It’s a chance to celebrate the rich variety of our community and fill the town centre with people trying food from every continent.
“We invite everyone to join us for a day of culinary exploration, entertainment, and community spirit.”
The Worldwide Food Festival takes place in Dewsbury town centre on Saturday, June 1, from 11am until 5pm.