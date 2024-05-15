The Worldwide Food Festival, produced by the Arcade Group Dewsbury, is coming to the town on Saturday, June 1.

Dewsbury is set to host an inaugural community festival to celebrate Kirklees’ diverse culinary scene.

The Worldwide Food Festival, produced by the Arcade Group Dewsbury, is coming to the town on Saturday, June 1, and is predicted to attract 3,000 people.

The free family friendly event will see attendees treated to a number of local vendors serving food from around the world, market stalls, live entertainment, a kids tent and food demos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day of celebration also aims to support two local charities in The Children’s Arts School, which provides creative opportunities for children in the community to explore and express themselves through the arts, and Bramwell’s Food Bank, which ensures that those in need have access to essential food supplies and support.

Natalie Liddle, organiser of the festival and board member of the Arcade Group Dewsbury, said:

“We are thrilled to bring a Worldwide Food Festival to Dewsbury. It’s a chance to celebrate the rich variety of our community and fill the town centre with people trying food from every continent.

“We invite everyone to join us for a day of culinary exploration, entertainment, and community spirit.”