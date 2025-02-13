Dewsbury Clothes Swap and Makers' Market returns to The Arcade to offer a 'sustainable shopping experience'

Get ready to refresh your wardrobe and support local creatives at the next Dewsbury Clothes Swap and Makers’ Market.

The event will take place on Saturday, February 15, from 11am until 3pm at The Arcade Pop-Up in the Princess of Wales Shopping Centre.

Hosted by The Arcade in collaboration with WOVEN in Kirklees, the community-focused event will offer “a fantastic way to declutter, swap and shop sustainably”.

Attendees are invited to bring up to 10 pre-loved clothing items to exchange for something new-to-you, helping to reduce textile waste and refresh your wardrobe.

A spokesperson said: “Alongside the swap, explore a vibrant makers’ market, featuring unique handmade items from talented local artists, makers and craftspeople.

“Plus, don’t miss our visible mending workshop, where you can learn creative techniques to repair and upcycle your favourite clothes – keeping them stylish and out of landfill.

“Join us for a day of sustainable shopping, creativity and community spirit.”