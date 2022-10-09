As the winter months approach, the museum - which is based on Foundry Street - will take its collection of vehicles out on the road for public service one last time, before tucking them up inside for the cold months ahead.

A large selection of buses will be on display near the bus museum on the event day, including two buses celebrating their Platinum Jubilee, having been manufactured in 1952 at the Leeds factory of Charles H Roe.

Both are in remarkable condition and are regular visitors to transport events around the UK.

A large selection of buses will be on display.

Most Popular

The museum building will also be holding its usual “transport-related bazaar” with various stalls and a warm welcome will await at the Museum Café, where hot and cold sandwiches, cakes and hot drinks will be provided.

Trustee Mark Byard said: “We have just celebrated 50 years of the West Riding Omnibus Preservation Society and this end of season bus rally will be a fitting tribute to our Golden Jubilee celebrations.”

Regular buses will run every twenty minutes from 10.30am on Sunday, October 30, from Long Causeway in Dewsbury town centre to the event In Ravensthorpe.

Admission to the event costs £4 per person and accompanied children are free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Open Day will take place on Sunday, October 30.

The aim of the Dewsbury Bus Museum is to preserve the transport heritage of the West Riding of Yorkshire and the surrounding areas.