Dewsbury Arts Group returns to the stage at the David and Judith Wood Theatre with new play 'The Final Test'

In the play, Peter has been happily married to Ruth for 40 years – or so he believes.

He loves to listen to the cricket on the radio and she likes to travel.

One day, however, Ruth decided to up and leave and sell the house from under him.

Peter refuses to move and a young couple arrive, having bought the house, to find an elderly squatter in their garden.

A spokesperson described it as “a very funny and poignant play”.

Performances will be held on Saturday, April 27, then the production will run from April 30 until May 4, at 7.30pm each day.

There will also be a matinee on Sunday, April 28.

All performances take place at the David and Judith Wood Theatre, Lower Peel Street, Dewsbury.