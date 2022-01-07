Dewsbury Arts Group puts final touches to latest show

This amateur production is directed by Steve Goddard.

Novelist Patricia Highsmith (author of “The Talented Mr Ripley”and “Strangers on a Train”) lives in seclusion in her home in the Swiss mountains. In seclusion, that is, until young Edward Ridgeway arrives from her publisher, uninvited, to persuade her to write another Ripley novel.

Patricia is cynical, unpleasant, manipulative and wants to be left alone. Edward is naïve, optimistic and wants to boost his career by getting the book deal. Only one of them can succeed. But at what cost?

Steve, the director, saw “Switzerland” by accident during its West End debut in 2018, having bought a ticket from the Leicester Square kiosk without knowing anything about the play. He fell in love with its darkness and the interaction between the two characters.

A review by the Sunday Telegraph said that Switzerland was “a gripping psychological thriller. Creeps up on you and then has you on the edge of your seat”.

With black humour throughout, be warned that this production contains strong language and some sensitive themes (race related comments).

Dewsbury Arts Group has been awarded the See It Safely certificate, showing the venue is COVID-secure and following the latest government and performing arts guidance.

“Switzerland” starts at 7.30pm and runs from January 15 and 17 to 22, in the David and Judith Wood Theatre at Artspace, Dewsbury.