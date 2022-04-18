Dewsbury and Birstall libraries to hold drop-in advice sessions for parents

A session will take place at Dewsbury Library on May 6.

Parents and carers of children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are invited to the sessions which will allow families to discover more about SEND activities, support and services.

Kirklees Council staff will be on hand to provide information about SEND support for children and young people aged up to 25, plus their families.

The informal library events include:

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friday, May 6 at Dewsbury Library, Dewsbury Retail Park, Railway Street, Dewsbury, WF12 8EQ, between 11am–2pm.

Tuesday, May 10 at Birstall Library, Market Street, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9EN, between 1pm–3pm.