Cult 80s pop band and hit saxophonist to play at live music venue

Black Lace will be performing in Birstall this Saturday night.

A live entertainment venue in Birstall is preparing to welcome mainstream acts for a bank holiday extravaganza this weekend – with headliners including Black Lace and Ellie Sax.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1931 is set to host one of its biggest weekends since opening on Nelson Street last October, with cult 80s pop band Black Lace – famous for their iconic party tracks such as Agadoo and Superman – taking to the stage on Saturday, May 3, and hit saxophonist Ellie Sax performing on Sunday, May 4 as part of an Ibiza Vibes night featuring a stellar DJ lineup of Paul Birbeck, Steve Kirk, James Patta, and Matt Trevett.

The early May bank holiday entertainment will be kick started by rock ‘n’ roll band The Rumbletones on Friday with a gig that is free to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue’s events manager, Steve Harrison, said: “May is going to be fairly big, with Black Lace and Ellie Sax headlining. There will be loads of other DJs too.

Ellie Sax will be performing at 1931 in Birstall on Sunday. Photo by Jim Cooke/Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall

“It’s quite probably our biggest, aside from New Year’s Eve which was massive as well. In terms of the size of the acts, I would definitely say so.

“We’ve also got comedian Lucy Beaumont on Friday, May 23. You’d normally watch these bigger acts at Leeds Arena. We’re bringing those bigger mainstream acts out to local life.

“We are an events venue but during the day and evening the main bar is open as normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to encourage people to come down, have a drink, have a cocktail, have a beer and see what we’re about.”

The venue also runs a disco night for adults with special educational needs. The SEN-sational Disco events are held every other Wednesday.

“These nights have been very well received,” Steve said. “That’s become one of our mainstream nights. We get a lot of the care homes involved and it’s an opportunity to come out, do some arts and crafts, karaoke, and have a night that’s dedicated to them.”

This Friday’s event – The Rumbletones – is non-ticketed, while there is a ‘buy one, get one free’ offer for Black Lace, who will be supported by DJ Alan Kent, on Saturday (around £18 for two tickets). Tickets for the Ibiza Vibes night featuring Ellie Sax are priced from £38.

For more information about 1931, the venue’s upcoming events, and to book tickets, visit: https://nineteenthirtyone.com/events/