Concert at Dewsbury Minster raises hundreds of pounds for Kirkwood Hospice

The Big Christmas Sing-along at Dewsbury Minster has raised more than £600 for charity.

The event was a huge success and everybody raised the roof with their singing, with Samuel Wilson (director of music) accompanying the singing with the church organ.

Everyone enjoyed their curry, pie and peas, and casserole after.

A huge thank you to Dewsbury Minster of All Saints refectory staff for making and serving the food.

A thank you also for Stuart Robertshaw for leading the service so smoothly.

Also a big thank you to Co-op Funeral Directors in Heckmondwike for creating the order of service.

The Big Christmas Sing-along was such an uplifting night for all. All together, we raised a massive £605.

All proceeds are going to Kirkwood Hospice, a charity we can all relate to somehow and will at some point rely on in our lives.

The donations don't just stop at the carol concert we did – you can always donate online.

Once again thank you to all who attended, you really made the night special.