Coat of Hopes on UK pilgrimage coming to Mirfield’s Community of the Resurrection

By Adam Cheshire
Published 28th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
The Coat of Hopes, a community-created patchwork coat made up of over 600 blanket patches, will be on display at the Community of the Resurrection’s annual Festival Day celebration on Saturday, July 6.
A patchwork coat on a long-term pilgrimage through the UK is set to be put on display in Mirfield at the beginning of July.

The Coat of Hopes, a community-created patchwork coat made up of over 600 blanket patches, will be on display at the Community of the Resurrection’s annual Festival Day celebration on Saturday, July 6.

The project is led by artist Barbara Keal, with the coat, which has been made by, worn by and walked by more than 2,000 people, for a distance of over 1000 miles, currently on display at Bradford Cathedral until June 29.

The Coat of Hopes will be staying with the Community of the Resurrection, on Stocks Bank Road, enroute from York to Norwich, during the festival, with people invited to look at it and wear it.

For more information about the Community of the Resurrection’s Festival Day, visit

https://mirfield.org.uk/events/event/festival-day-2024/

