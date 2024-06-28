Coat of Hopes on UK pilgrimage coming to Mirfield’s Community of the Resurrection
The Coat of Hopes, a community-created patchwork coat made up of over 600 blanket patches, will be on display at the Community of the Resurrection’s annual Festival Day celebration on Saturday, July 6.
The project is led by artist Barbara Keal, with the coat, which has been made by, worn by and walked by more than 2,000 people, for a distance of over 1000 miles, currently on display at Bradford Cathedral until June 29.
The Coat of Hopes will be staying with the Community of the Resurrection, on Stocks Bank Road, enroute from York to Norwich, during the festival, with people invited to look at it and wear it.
For more information about the Community of the Resurrection’s Festival Day, visit
https://mirfield.org.uk/events/event/festival-day-2024/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.