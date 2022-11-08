This year’s theme is based on Elf Mania and families can enjoy Christmas gift stalls, from 9am until 6pm, and fairground rides which are open from lunchtime, with festive activities for children throughout the day, as well as seasonal food and drink.

The stage - in front of the Post Office - will then be set for the 5pm lights switch on with Father Christmas and Mrs Claus, accompanied by Star Wars Storm Troopers.

And although the number of lights put up around the town has been reduced due to the energy crisis, the event still promises to provide Christmas cheer for the people of Cleckheaton.

Nichola Garland, as Mrs Claus, at last year's Christmas lights switch on. The 2022 event is due to take place this Saturday, November 12 - and promises to provide people with Christmas cheer ‘without creating an excessive bill.’

Most Popular

Nichola Garland, Secretary of Spenborough Chamber of Trade and Commerce, said: “We had an exceptional day last year because of the weather and it looks like we might be blessed with good weather again this weekend.

“And although we haven’t put many lights up with the electric expense we should still have a really good time.

“We have just put up the LED festoon on the main frame of the town but we haven’t put anything up on main roads or lamp posts because we are making sure that we do our best to provide people with a little bit of Christmas cheer but without creating an excessive bill.

“We are still trying to deliver a fabulous family fun day for everybody. We will also have several local choirs and dance schools on the stage from 2pm and a local band on at the end showing everyone what they can do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stage for Cleckheaton's 2022 Christmas lights switch on will be set in front of the Post Office and will be led by Father Christmas and Mrs Claus, accompanied by Star Wars Storm Troopers.

“So get your elf hats and outfits on and come out and enjoy a fun day with all the family.”

Nichola also confirmed why the light switch on event – one of the first in the district – falls on the same weekend as Remembrance Sunday.

“We always do it on the same weekend as Remembrance as the Royal British Legion have requested we do it the same day, as they do get a lot of donations for the Poppy Appeal with the footfall of people.

Advertisement Hide Ad