Pride Cleckheaton is set to come to the town in June.

Pride Cleckheaton is set to come to the town next month.

The two day event, which will celebrate the LGBT+ community on Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8, has been organised by The Loft music venue, based on Northgate.

Co-owner of The Loft, Dione Brown, who has got other businesses in the town involved, told the Reporter Series:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Cleckhaton has never had a pride event before, so get your rainbow flag out and let’s do this. We want everyone to feel equal and involved when they come into the town.

“We are very diverse and inclusive, especially within our own team. Other local businesses are getting involved, not just the pubs, as shop fronts are being decorated in Pride colours. I feel like we are giving something back to our community.

“It’s the first event for the town. We are not expecting a parade but different venues will be putting events on.

“At The Loft, we’re going to be having a full day open to under 18s until 8pm where they can come down with their families.”