The event has been organised by Friends of Cleckheaton Library and its staff, with performances from the Wickham Ukulele Band and Cleckheaton Community Choir.

Caroline Duff, chair of the Friends group, said: “Please come and hear some lovely festive music and song, in the warm friendly atmosphere of Cleckheaton Library.

“You don’t need to be a library user – everyone is welcome. If you’ve never been in the building before you’ll be impressed.

"It’s an Art Deco design, and the glass dome was apparently inspired by the glass ceiling in the ballroom of the Titanic luxury liner. The music sounds wonderful in this setting.

“We will be serving refreshments in the interval and there will also be a raffle.”

The free Christmas concert takes place at Cleckheaton Library, Whitcliffe Road, Cleckheaton, BD19 3DX, on Saturday, December 10, 2pm to 4pm.

