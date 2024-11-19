Sara Massarella and Sharon Edwards from Papyrus Florists at the Cleckheaton Christmas Lights Switch On event.Sara Massarella and Sharon Edwards from Papyrus Florists at the Cleckheaton Christmas Lights Switch On event.
Christmas Markets and Lights Switch On events in West Yorkshire: Festive pictures as ‘community comes together’ to see Cleckheaton light up

By Adam Cheshire
Published 19th Nov 2024, 17:00 GMT
Thousands of people descended on Cleckheaton at the weekend to see the town centre’s Christmas lights turned on.

Organised by the Spenborough Chamber of Trade and Commerce, Cleckheaton hosted its biggest ever street market, with people flocking to the town from 9am.

There were also fairground rides, live entertainment and a petting farm as families were entertained right until Santa Claus himself switched on the lights in the evening.

Nichola Garland, of the Chamber, said: “It was lovely. There were so many people there and we have had so many fantastic reviews. It was another success and another really lovely event.

“It just warms my heart to see so many families out together, every generation all together.

“We had footfall full on from nine o’clock in the morning. It was a nice steady flow all day. The weather was kind and when the weather is kind it does make a difference. It was excellent.

“There were lots of different things happening. It was the biggest market we have done and we utilised every street.

“Thank you to everyone involved. It was nice to see the community coming together.”

Take a look at these wonderful photos of people enjoying themselves at Cleckheaton’s Christmas Lights Switch On event.

Charlie Maloney, Reggie Maloney, two, and Lucy Roberts at the Cleckheaton Christmas Lights Switch On and Market.

Charlie Maloney, Reggie Maloney, two, and Lucy Roberts at the Cleckheaton Christmas Lights Switch On and Market. Photo: Jim Fitton

From the left, Martin Hiltin with Evelyn Hilton, four, Harrison Hilton, two, with Shannon Potter, and Victoria Vaimes.

From the left, Martin Hiltin with Evelyn Hilton, four, Harrison Hilton, two, with Shannon Potter, and Victoria Vaimes. Photo: Jim Fitton

Cleckheaton Community Choir sing at the event.

Cleckheaton Community Choir sing at the event. Photo: Jim Fitton

Back, from the left, Tanya Chambers, Luke Chambers, Edward Siviter and Natalie Siviter. Front, Hunter Chambers, four, Thea Chambers, Frank Siviter, three, and Noah Siviter, seven.

Back, from the left, Tanya Chambers, Luke Chambers, Edward Siviter and Natalie Siviter. Front, Hunter Chambers, four, Thea Chambers, Frank Siviter, three, and Noah Siviter, seven. Photo: Jim Fitton

