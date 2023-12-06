It’s time to don your cheesiest festive attire and help raise money for charity as Save the Children's annual Christmas Jumper Day returns.

This year’s Christmas Jumper Day, taking place Thursday, December 7, will see millions of people across the country put on their favourite festive knits and make a donation to help vulnerable children all over the world.

Festive knits will be sweeping the nation once again with schools, offices, homes, celebrities and football teams ditching their day-to-day dress and donning their daftest, most wonderful woollies for the annual fundraiser.

The charity’s first Christmas Jumper Day took place in December 2012 and, since then, the festive event has raised more than £35million for children across the UK and worldwide.

Christmas Jumper Day 2023 will take place on Thursday, December 7.

You can sign up for this year’s Christmas Jumper Day via: https://www.savethechildren.org.uk/christmas-jumper-day and receive a fundraising pack now.