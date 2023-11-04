Christmas is coming early to Cleckheaton with Elf Mania at annual lights switch on event - where fallen war heroes will be remembered
The festivities, which take place next Saturday, November 11, will see families enjoy market stalls from 9am to 7.30pm, live entertainment and a fun fair, as well as seasonal food and drink.
The stage, in front of the Post Office, will then be set for the 5pm lights switch on with Father Christmas and a full show production for the finale.
Last year’s theme of Elf Mania continues for 2023, as well as the organisers continuing to conserve energy and bills with LED festoon lighting.
The event, which is supported by the Royal British Legion, will also fall silent at 11am to remember those who have lost their lives in military conflict.
Nichola Garland, treasurer of Spenborough Chamber of Trade and Commerce, said: “There is no point in changing something that works. If it’s dry like it was last year, and the year before, it is just awesome. People come back several times throughout the day.
“We have still got Elf Mania but we will have even more people dressing up this year. People are going to town. Christmas is coming early to Cleckheaton. It will be a big Christmas bash. It is a wonderful event and brings all the community together.
“We have the full support of the Royal British Legion who want us to have it the same weekend as Remembrance because it helps with the poppy sales. We’d like to thank them for their support.”