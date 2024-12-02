Roberttown’s festive spirit is in full swing after the village’s Christmas lights were switched on last Friday (November 29).Roberttown’s festive spirit is in full swing after the village’s Christmas lights were switched on last Friday (November 29).
Christmas in West Yorkshire: Roberttown’s Christmas lights switched on as Santa Claus, the Grinch and Disney princesses bring festive cheer to village

By Adam Cheshire
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 17:21 BST
Crowds lined the streets of the village to see a parade led by the Grinch and several riders from local group Route 62 Bikers, followed by Disney princesses from Perfectly Princess Events, a nutcracker and Christmas Angel from AJK Entertainments, and the Mandalorian and a Wookiee from Mos Eisley Misfits.

Santa Claus followed on his sleigh, pulled by Steve from Roberttown Scout group, before Santa himself flicked the switch at 6pm, before he left for his Grotto in the church.

The crowds were entertained by dance displays from Lauren J Dance Academy and The PM Gibson School of Dance, with Christmas carols being sung by Roberttown Pop Choir accompanied by Huddersfield and Ripponden Brass Band.

There were funfair rides and stalls in Roberttown Community Centre car park, plus a Christmas Tree Festival inside the centre. Several of the village shops were open throughout the evening serving food and drink or holding a raffle, including BeBe Beauty; Nickie Dunderdale; Reids of Roberttown; Faith, Hope & Charity Shop; Peppermint Pig; Food For Thought and Buckles Butchers.

A spokesperson for the event said: “The organisers are rightly proud of this year's event, and would like to thank everyone who gave up their time to make it such a special evening.”

Take a look at these photos from Roberttown’s Christmas lights switch on event.

The Grinch (left) led the parade as crowds lined the streets of the village ahead of the festive lights being switched on.

The Grinch (left) led the parade as crowds lined the streets of the village ahead of the festive lights being switched on.

Several riders from local group Route 62 Bikers were also part of the festive parade.

Several riders from local group Route 62 Bikers were also part of the festive parade.

Crowds flocked to Roberttown for the village's Christmas lights switch on event.

Crowds flocked to Roberttown for the village's Christmas lights switch on event.

Santa arrives to switch on the lights.

Santa arrives to switch on the lights.

