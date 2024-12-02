Crowds lined the streets of the village to see a parade led by the Grinch and several riders from local group Route 62 Bikers, followed by Disney princesses from Perfectly Princess Events, a nutcracker and Christmas Angel from AJK Entertainments, and the Mandalorian and a Wookiee from Mos Eisley Misfits.

Santa Claus followed on his sleigh, pulled by Steve from Roberttown Scout group, before Santa himself flicked the switch at 6pm, before he left for his Grotto in the church.

The crowds were entertained by dance displays from Lauren J Dance Academy and The PM Gibson School of Dance, with Christmas carols being sung by Roberttown Pop Choir accompanied by Huddersfield and Ripponden Brass Band.

There were funfair rides and stalls in Roberttown Community Centre car park, plus a Christmas Tree Festival inside the centre. Several of the village shops were open throughout the evening serving food and drink or holding a raffle, including BeBe Beauty; Nickie Dunderdale; Reids of Roberttown; Faith, Hope & Charity Shop; Peppermint Pig; Food For Thought and Buckles Butchers.

A spokesperson for the event said: “The organisers are rightly proud of this year's event, and would like to thank everyone who gave up their time to make it such a special evening.”

Take a look at these photos from Roberttown’s Christmas lights switch on event.

