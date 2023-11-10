Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The big lights switch-on takes place tomorrow (Saturday) in the town centre alongside festival stalls, live entertainment and a fun fair.

The festivities takes place from 9am until, with a stage being set up in front of Cleckheaton Post Office for performances and the lights switch-on at 5pm.

The event, which is supported by the Royal British Legion, will also fall silent at 11am to remember those who have lost their lives in military conflict.

