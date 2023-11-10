Christmas events in West Yorkshire: Festive fun in Cleckheaton this weekend at Christmas lights switch-on
and live on Freeview channel 276
The big lights switch-on takes place tomorrow (Saturday) in the town centre alongside festival stalls, live entertainment and a fun fair.
The festivities takes place from 9am until, with a stage being set up in front of Cleckheaton Post Office for performances and the lights switch-on at 5pm.
The event, which is supported by the Royal British Legion, will also fall silent at 11am to remember those who have lost their lives in military conflict.
Nichola Garland, treasurer of organisers of the event – Spenborough Chamber of Trade and Commerce – said: “If it’s dry like it was last year, and the year before, it is just awesome. People come back several times throughout the day.”