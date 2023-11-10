News you can trust since 1858
Christmas events in West Yorkshire: Festive fun in Cleckheaton this weekend at Christmas lights switch-on

Christmas is kick-starting in Cleckheaton this weekend.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Nov 2023, 19:00 GMT
The big lights switch-on takes place tomorrow (Saturday) in the town centre alongside festival stalls, live entertainment and a fun fair.

The festivities takes place from 9am until, with a stage being set up in front of Cleckheaton Post Office for performances and the lights switch-on at 5pm.

The event, which is supported by the Royal British Legion, will also fall silent at 11am to remember those who have lost their lives in military conflict.

    Cleckheaton Christmas lights will be switched on tomorrowCleckheaton Christmas lights will be switched on tomorrow
    Cleckheaton Christmas lights will be switched on tomorrow

    Nichola Garland, treasurer of organisers of the event – Spenborough Chamber of Trade and Commerce – said: “If it’s dry like it was last year, and the year before, it is just awesome. People come back several times throughout the day.”

