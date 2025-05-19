The Jo Cox Foundation is hosting a creative family fun day at Batley’s Bagshaw Museum at the end of this month.

Bridging and Belonging: Jo Cox Foundation hosting creative family fun day at Batley museum
The event is part of the Bridging and Belonging project which is seeking to build a community-led vision for future social action in Batley, Dewsbury, and Heckmondwike.
On the day, Saturday, May 31, there will be art making sessions where local families will be asked to help build ‘our ideal community’, including model-making, textiles and other art forms that will be part of the wider community listening work for the project.
A spokesperson for The Jo Cox Foundation said:
“Join us for a creative day out for the whole family. It will be a special afternoon of art-making and imagination at Bagshaw Museum.
“Drop in for five minutes or stay for the whole afternoon. There will be a variety of fun, hands-on activities for all ages, designed to help us dream big about the future of Batley, Dewsbury, and Heckmondwike.
“Let’s build a shared vision for our community together.”
The event at Bagshaw Museum, situated within Wilton Park, is free to attend, and runs from 12pm to 4pm on Saturday, May 31.