From Saturday, November 1, until Sunday, November 9, from sports clubs and pubs to parks, there will be plenty for families to enjoy across North Kirklees.
Whether you stare in awe at fireworks spectacularly lighting up the sky or just prefer staying warm by a big bonfire while enjoying toffee apples and parkin, this handy guide of 13 events taking place locally may help you decide where to visit.
1. Scholes Cricket and Athletic Club
Saturday, November 1: Scholes Cricket and Athletic Club, New Popplewell Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton, will be holding its annual bonfire and firework display from 6pm. There will be outside bars (card only) and food stalls. Ticketed event: Adult £3.50, Children (15 and under) £2.50, Family Ticket (two adults and two children) £10.50. Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World
2. The Old Colonial
Saturday, November 1: The Old Colonial, Dunbottle Lane, Mirfield, 6pm to 8pm. Bonfire night. Pre-paid tickets only: Adults £10, Children (under 12) £5, under 2s free. Hot supper included. Photo: jpress
3. Cleckheaton Sports Club
Sunday, November 2: Cleckheaton Sports Club, The Pavilion, Moorend. Bonfire and light the Guy at 5.30pm, firework display at 6pm. Tickets available to buy on Cleckheaton Sports Club's website and social media pages. Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World
4. The Hare and Hounds
Wednesday, November 5: The Hare and Hounds, Batley Road, Tingley. Bonfire Night (firework-free evening). Fire eaters, fire dancers, stilt walkers, fire pits, special bonfire menu and much more. Ticket only event, and only standing tickets left priced at £6.50. Photo: jpress