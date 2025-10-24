Here is your 2025 guide to just some of the bonfires and firework displays that are due to take place in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen this November.placeholder image
Here is your 2025 guide to just some of the bonfires and firework displays that are due to take place in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen this November.

Bonfire Night 2025: Here are 13 bonfires and firework displays taking place across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen

By Adam Cheshire
Published 24th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
Here is your 2025 guide to just some of the bonfires and firework displays that are due to take place in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen this November.

From Saturday, November 1, until Sunday, November 9, from sports clubs and pubs to parks, there will be plenty for families to enjoy across North Kirklees.

Whether you stare in awe at fireworks spectacularly lighting up the sky or just prefer staying warm by a big bonfire while enjoying toffee apples and parkin, this handy guide of 13 events taking place locally may help you decide where to visit.

To add any events to the list, email [email protected]

Saturday, November 1: Scholes Cricket and Athletic Club, New Popplewell Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton, will be holding its annual bonfire and firework display from 6pm. There will be outside bars (card only) and food stalls. Ticketed event: Adult £3.50, Children (15 and under) £2.50, Family Ticket (two adults and two children) £10.50.

1. Scholes Cricket and Athletic Club

Saturday, November 1: Scholes Cricket and Athletic Club, New Popplewell Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton, will be holding its annual bonfire and firework display from 6pm. There will be outside bars (card only) and food stalls. Ticketed event: Adult £3.50, Children (15 and under) £2.50, Family Ticket (two adults and two children) £10.50. Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World

Photo Sales
Saturday, November 1: The Old Colonial, Dunbottle Lane, Mirfield, 6pm to 8pm. Bonfire night. Pre-paid tickets only: Adults £10, Children (under 12) £5, under 2s free. Hot supper included.

2. The Old Colonial

Saturday, November 1: The Old Colonial, Dunbottle Lane, Mirfield, 6pm to 8pm. Bonfire night. Pre-paid tickets only: Adults £10, Children (under 12) £5, under 2s free. Hot supper included. Photo: jpress

Photo Sales
Sunday, November 2: Cleckheaton Sports Club, The Pavilion, Moorend. Bonfire and light the Guy at 5.30pm, firework display at 6pm. Tickets available to buy on Cleckheaton Sports Club's website and social media pages.

3. Cleckheaton Sports Club

Sunday, November 2: Cleckheaton Sports Club, The Pavilion, Moorend. Bonfire and light the Guy at 5.30pm, firework display at 6pm. Tickets available to buy on Cleckheaton Sports Club's website and social media pages. Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World

Photo Sales
Wednesday, November 5: The Hare and Hounds, Batley Road, Tingley. Bonfire Night (firework-free evening). Fire eaters, fire dancers, stilt walkers, fire pits, special bonfire menu and much more. Ticket only event, and only standing tickets left priced at £6.50.

4. The Hare and Hounds

Wednesday, November 5: The Hare and Hounds, Batley Road, Tingley. Bonfire Night (firework-free evening). Fire eaters, fire dancers, stilt walkers, fire pits, special bonfire menu and much more. Ticket only event, and only standing tickets left priced at £6.50. Photo: jpress

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:DewsburyMirfieldBatleyNorth Kirklees
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice