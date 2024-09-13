The Bobtown Family Get Together is coming to Roberttown Community Centre tomorrow (Saturday) for its fourth year to help raise funds for The Kirkwood.

A family fun day is coming to Roberttown Community Centre tomorrow (Saturday) for its fourth year to help raise funds for The Kirkwood.

The Bobtown Family Get Together was set up by Elaine Holroyd in 2021 as part of The Big Kirkwood Get Together. Elaine was diagnosed with stage 4 incurable cancer in 2019 and her wish has been for it to become an annual event to raise funds for the charity which helps to improve the quality of life for local people.

Activities at the community centre tomorrow include a raffle, tombola, arts and crafts, cake stalls, bottle stalls and hot roast sandwiches.

There will also be the judging of a Pet Art competition, where children were asked to draw or paint their pets.

The Bobtown Family Get Together takes place at Roberttown Community Centre, on Church Road, on Saturday, September 14, between 11am and 4pm.