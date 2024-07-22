The Bobtown Beer Bash is back for its 13th real ale festival in Roberttown village this weekend.

The Bobtown Beer Bash is back for its 13th real ale festival at Roberttown Community Centre on Saturday, July 27.

The popular event is taking place on Saturday, July 27, from 12pm onwards at Roberttown Community Centre and will see over 20 hand-pulled real ales on offer, as well as cider, wine, prosecco and flavoured gins and rums.

There will also be live music from several local bands performing on an outdoor stage, as well as hot food being served.

Entry to the event, which was established in 2010, is £3.50, with all proceeds donated to local groups and charities. Previous recipients include Kirkwood Hospice, Hollybank School, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Help for Heroes (Battleback), as well as several local causes including Roberttown Christmas Lights, Roberttown Church Roof Fund and the village’s Community Centre.

