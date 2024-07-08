The Beach to Birstall family fun day, organised by the town’s Chamber of Trade, is set to take place on Saturday, July 13, from 11am to 4pm.

The seaside is coming to Birstall next weekend.

Activities and attractions on the day include fairground rides, market stalls, face painting, tombola, ice cream, donkeys, deckchairs and, of course, a pop-up beach.

The event will be the third of its kind, but is the first one since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donna Pailing, chair of Birstall Chamber of Trade and owner of The Cobbles cafe on Market Place, said:

“It’s going to be great. We had done two previous to COVID in 2017 and 2018, so everyone is really excited we can get it back on.

“It should be a really good day. Fingers crossed the weather holds out. Please come and support us. There will be plenty to do

“Come down, bring the family, bring the kids and have fun.”

The Chamber of Trade has thanked members of the community and businesses for their assistance in preparing for the event, while also thanking members of Birstall in Bloom and Birstall Rotary Club for volunteering to man the sand pit.