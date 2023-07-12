The event, supported by Kirklees Council, is being held at The Leggers Inn, on Mill Street East, from 12pm until late, on Saturday, July 15, and will see live music performances, cabaret acts, drag bingo, DJ sets, fairground games, children’s entertainment, stalls and charity stands, as well as food and drink.

A statement on eventbrite.com, where people can purchase tickets, says: “Dewsbury Pride will be the first of its kind for our town! Come celebrate diversity and togetherness and raise money for a great cause!

“It is going to be a day to remember!”

Dewsbury Pride is being held at The Leggers Inn, on Mill Street East, from 12pm until late, on Saturday, July 15

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Leggers Inn added on Facebook: “We can’t wait to host the first Dewsbury Pride supported by Kirklees Council. We look forward to seeing you all for a fantastic family friendly day!”

Musical acts include Lily Kirby, Dylan Brierley and Ellie Jolly, while Megan, who finished third in this year’s series of the hit BBC business show, will host the day.