News you can trust since 1858
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

BBC Apprentice star Megan Hornby hosting this weekend's Dewsbury Pride

Dewsbury Pride is set to take place this weekend with Megan Hornby, a star of this year’s The Apprentice, set to host proceedings.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 12th Jul 2023, 21:00 BST- 1 min read

The event, supported by Kirklees Council, is being held at The Leggers Inn, on Mill Street East, from 12pm until late, on Saturday, July 15, and will see live music performances, cabaret acts, drag bingo, DJ sets, fairground games, children’s entertainment, stalls and charity stands, as well as food and drink.

A statement on eventbrite.com, where people can purchase tickets, says: “Dewsbury Pride will be the first of its kind for our town! Come celebrate diversity and togetherness and raise money for a great cause!

“It is going to be a day to remember!”

Dewsbury Pride is being held at The Leggers Inn, on Mill Street East, from 12pm until late, on Saturday, July 15Dewsbury Pride is being held at The Leggers Inn, on Mill Street East, from 12pm until late, on Saturday, July 15
Dewsbury Pride is being held at The Leggers Inn, on Mill Street East, from 12pm until late, on Saturday, July 15
Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The Leggers Inn added on Facebook: “We can’t wait to host the first Dewsbury Pride supported by Kirklees Council. We look forward to seeing you all for a fantastic family friendly day!”

    Musical acts include Lily Kirby, Dylan Brierley and Ellie Jolly, while Megan, who finished third in this year’s series of the hit BBC business show, will host the day.

    To purchase tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dewsbury-pride-2023-tickets-566406074817

    Read More
    Thousands enjoy positive atmosphere at Batley Pride in the Park event
    Related topics:BBCKirklees Council