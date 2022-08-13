Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next month, the amateur theatre company will be presenting ‘Now that’s what I call 100 years of Carlinghow Theatre Company’ at Batley Town Hall.

The centenary celebratory show will consist of a medley of songs, all taken from shows from the last 100 years of performances.

Songs will include Me and My Girl, Oklahoma, Oliver, Nine to Five, Guys and Dolls, Anything Goes, Singin’ in the Rain, Annie and many more.

Carlinghow Theatre Company members rehearsing for the upcoming performance.

A spokesperson from Carlinghow said: “We are very proud of our massively varied cast.

“We have members whose first show with us was back in 1982 for example, as well as members who are joining us for their first show this year.

“We also have a number of cast members who joined us for their first show at the tender age of eight and have been with us ever since, now returning as adult members.

“We have put a lot of work in already, the show will have over 300 costumes and 50 songs - or parts of songs.

Carlinghow Theatre Company.

“We are a friendly and welcoming group of volunteers who do this for community and love of the arts rather than for any kind of profit.”

The group are also getting ready to perform the pantomime Dick Whittington in January, and Shrek in September 2023.

The performance of ‘Now that’s what I call 100 years of Carlinghow Theatre Company’ will take place at Batley Town Hall between September 21 and 24, starting at 7.15pm.