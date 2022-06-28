Batley Pride: ‘Let your colours shine’ as event returns to Wilton Park

Batley Pride returns for its fifth year.

Now in its fifth year, it promises to be the best year yet, with a wide range of live actsfrom local dance troops, bands, and internationally renowned drag and cabaret acts - there is something for everyone.

Acts include Riley Vyrus, Archie Bradley, Bailey Bubbles, Deava Diamond and the BCM Stars.

A spokesperson said: “There will be a wide range of stalls varying from local support groups and charities to local businesses selling their wares, so if you want some emotional support or just want to support the local economy, pop on down.

“There will also be plenty of things for the kids to do from giant games and sports activities to inflatables and face painting.

“It doesn’t matter if you are gay, straight, bi, pan or trans, Pride is for everyone - let your colours shine!”

LGBT Pride is the promotion of the self-affirmation, dignity, equality and increased visibility of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

The free event will take place at Wilton Park, Batley, on Sunday, July 3 from 10am until 3pm.