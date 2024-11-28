Batley Community Choir to perform traditional carols and modern classics at Christmas concert
The choir, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, will perform at the church, on Low Lane, on Monday, December 16.
The musical group was formed in 2014 thanks to the support of All Saints’ Church, St Thomas’s Church and St Paul’s Church.
Over the past decade, the choir has worked with other groups to support the Batley community, performing at events including the Christmas lights switch on, Batley Festival and the Run For Jo.
It has raised more than £6,000 for various charities over the years.
Under the guidance of musical director Gary Skyrme, the festive evening will see the choir perform traditional carols and modern classics.
Tickets for the concert, which starts at 7.30pm, are priced £5, and refreshments will be available.
The choir is proud to be supporting the MS Society.
For more information, visit www.batleysings.org
