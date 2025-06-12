Batley Community Choir to hold 'Summer Harmonies' concert as part of 10th anniversary celebrations
The “Summer Harmonies” concert will be held on Saturday, June 21, at All Saints’ Parish Church in Batley.
The musical group was formed in 2014 thanks to the support of All Saints’ Church, St Thomas’s Church and St Paul’s Church.
Over the past decade, the choir has worked with other groups to support the Batley community, performing at events including the Christmas lights switch on, Batley Festival and the Run For Jo.
It has raised more than £6,000 for various charities over the years.
Tickets for the concert, which are priced £7 (including interval refreshments) can be booked by calling 01924 950282 and will also be available on the door.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.