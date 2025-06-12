Batley Community Choir to hold 'Summer Harmonies' concert as part of 10th anniversary celebrations

By Dominic Brown
Published 12th Jun 2025, 16:30 BST

Batley Community Choir will present an evening of music celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The “Summer Harmonies” concert will be held on Saturday, June 21, at All Saints’ Parish Church in Batley.

The musical group was formed in 2014 thanks to the support of All Saints’ Church, St Thomas’s Church and St Paul’s Church.

Over the past decade, the choir has worked with other groups to support the Batley community, performing at events including the Christmas lights switch on, Batley Festival and the Run For Jo.

The concert will be held at All Saints Parish Church, Batley. Photo: Googleplaceholder image
The concert will be held at All Saints Parish Church, Batley. Photo: Google

It has raised more than £6,000 for various charities over the years.

Tickets for the concert, which are priced £7 (including interval refreshments) can be booked by calling 01924 950282 and will also be available on the door.

