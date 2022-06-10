Batley bowling club set to host open day this weekend

The bowling club has been able to continue due to the efforts of a small group of member volunteers.

In 2018 Kirklees Council Parks department wanted to close the ground due to the cost of maintenance and the continued Council cuts.

The alternative was for the club members to take on the task of cutting and maintaining the bowling green with Kirklees Council Parks department supplying the equipment and materials.

Due to their efforts the club has been able to continue despite the problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson from Soothill Bowling Club said: “The Bowling Green is the last little oasis remaining in Soothill. In the past the football field and cricket field have been lost - It's a case of use it or lose it.”

In an effort to increase the membership and to create awareness of the benefits of the bowling green, the club is set to hold an open day and invites anyone interested in the sport to come along and try the game.

The club welcomes all members of the community to the open day to see what they have to offer.