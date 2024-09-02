Bag a bargain this September with Age UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Summer might be almost over, but that doesn’t mean your wardrobe has to be.

The Age UK shop in Cleckheaton is holding an end-of-season sale where locals will have the chance to shop for great quality, pre-loved summer clothing at a fraction of the cost.

The shop will be selling women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, as well as accessories, with a discount of up to 75 per cent off on selected items, subject to availability, throughout September. Shoppers will not only be able to fill their wardrobes with fantastic fashion, they’ll also be supporting a great cause and helping older people across the country.

Items in Age UK shops are sold on to be loved again, with money raised going towards the Charity’s vital services, including the Telephone Friendship Service, free and confidential Advice Line and The Silver Line Helpline.

As well as helping raise much-needed funds, shopping and donating to Age UK charity shops is a great way of recycling unwanted items and reducing waste. So far this year donations to the Charity’s shops have avoided 700,000 kilos going into landfill and saved 10 million kilos of CO2e

Emma Field, manager at the Age UK Cleckheaton shop, said, “If you’re on the lookout for an end of summer bargain, get yourself along to the Age UK shop in Cleckheaton. We have a range of pre-loved, quality items for sale with a massive discount of 75 per cent throughout the month of September.

"Not only will you be supporting the sustainable movement, you’ll be helping raise vital funds for Age UK so that it can continue supporting older people across the country.”

The Age UK Cleckheaton shop is reliant on donations from the local community and is also encouraging residents to drop off any good quality items they no longer need.

People can make their donations worth an extra 25 per cent for the Charity by signing up to Gift Aid. Simply fill out a basic form when donating means Age UK will receive an extra 25p from shop is also encouraging the government for every £1 that is raised from donated goods.

Age UK has over 250 shops across England and Wales. To find your nearest Age UK shop visit: www.ageuk.org.uk/shops Shoppers can also pick up items via Age UK’s eBay page www.ebay.co.uk/ageuk