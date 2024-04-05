Bad Boy Chiller Crew set to perform at Batley Bulldogs' Fox's Biscuits Stadium

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Along with a line-up of guests, the Bradford trio will be at The Bulldogs’ stadium on Saturday, May 18, with gates open from 1pm and DJ sets from 2pm, all building up to the main event.

The group are influenced by the “bassline house” clubbing heritage they grew up around in the North of England, as well as emergent UK and US rap.

A spokesperson said: “The boys have created something of their new sound, lacing pacey 4×4 bassquakes with a frantic lyrical fire that veers from infectious ear-worm hooks to wry observational punchlines.

“Embracing the term ‘charva’ as a way-of-life, together they channel the nuances and absurdities of northern street life into hugely addictive tunes.”

Tickets (priced £30 plus booking fee) are available online at https://batleybulldogs.ticketco.events/uk/en/e/bbcc