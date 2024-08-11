Autumn open day announced for Kirklees Model Boat Club after Summer postponement
The club’s proposed Summer Open Day was cancelled last month but it will be full steam ahead at Wilton Park on Sunday, September 8, 9.30am to 3.30pm, for the Autumn event - their last such event of the calendar year.
The Autumn Open Day event theme will be naval vessel although any models are welcome. Visitors will be welcome to sail their own model boats alongside those belonging to members on the club’s lake but steam-powered models will need an up-to-date certificate and no I.C. or high-performance fast electric boats can be used.
There will be static model boats and military vehicle displays. IPMS Plastic Models will also be on site, while there will be a competition for the best tug model, as well as two competitions for KMBC members.
Due to the previous cancellation, there will be a huge raffle, with prizes which could be used at the Blackpool Model Show.
Refreshments will be served and there will also be free car parking at the Bradford Road venue.
For more information, contact the club’s events planner Stan on 0113 2675790.
