‘A diverse and exciting programme’ - What is happening at Dewsbury Town Hall in 2025

By Adam Cheshire
Published 19th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
From established comedians such as Alan Davies, Troy Hawke, Simon Amstell and Ed Byrne to live music from The Shires, Dewsbury Town Hall is set to deliver a “diverse and exciting programme” in 2025.

The stage is set for an action-packed year of entertainment at the venue with Gag n Bone Man Comedy bringing Alan Davies, the comedy star known for his roles in QI and Jonathan Creek, to Dewsbury later this month, before Troy Hawke visits in June.

The big comedy names continue with Simon Amstell and Ed Byrne following in September and December respectively.

Country music duo The Shires, who were the first UK act of the genre to chart in the Top 10 of the UK Album Charts in 2015, arrive in May, with numerous other musical performances ready to entertain.

Coun Carole Pattison, Leader of Kirklees Council and Cabinet Member for Culture said:

“Dewsbury Town Hall promises a diverse and exciting program this year with an array of live entertainment, some of the UK’s best comedians, top tier music and community and family-friendly events to the heart of the town.

“As part of the Dewsbury Blueprint, the council is committed to the regeneration and revitalisation of Dewsbury as well as generating more exciting events and fun things to do in the town centre.

“In addition to the fantastic offer at the Town Hall, the Tenpin centre has just opened with karaoke and laser tag, there are family activities at the library and plenty of cafes to enjoy a coffee.

“Dewsbury Arcade and Market also form key parts of the Blueprint and include indoor and outdoor flexible events spaces as part of the renovation works which, once opened, will further enhance Dewsbury's offer.”

Here is what’s on at Dewsbury Town Hall in 2025. For all ticket information and for more information visit: https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/town-halls/events-and-shows.aspx

Gag N Bone Man Comedy presents Alan Davies, plus a support act, on Friday, February 28.

1. Alan Davies

Gag N Bone Man Comedy presents Alan Davies, plus a support act, on Friday, February 28. Photo: Kirklees Council

As part of Kirklees Concert Season, Songs of Love, Loss, Regret & Reconciliation is on Wednesday, March 12.

2. Songs of Love, Loss, Regret & Reconciliation

As part of Kirklees Concert Season, Songs of Love, Loss, Regret & Reconciliation is on Wednesday, March 12. Photo: Kirklees Council

Get ready to party like it’s the 80s on Saturday, April 12, for Dewsbury Town Hall's 80s Party Night! Dance the night away with resident DJ James, spinning all the iconic hits AND performing live!

3. 80s Party Night

Get ready to party like it’s the 80s on Saturday, April 12, for Dewsbury Town Hall's 80s Party Night! Dance the night away with resident DJ James, spinning all the iconic hits AND performing live! Photo: Kirklees Council

A Beginner's Guide to Widowhood is a dark-but-uplifting one-woman show exploring the experiences of young, widowed women. It will be staged on Saturday, May 3.

4. A Beginner's Guide to Widowhood

A Beginner's Guide to Widowhood is a dark-but-uplifting one-woman show exploring the experiences of young, widowed women. It will be staged on Saturday, May 3. Photo: Kirklees Council

