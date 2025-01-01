As we welcome in the New Year, we have taken a look at just some of the main events that are due to take place across North Kirklees over the next 12 months.
Which of these highlighted events will you be attending?
1. Sleeping Beauty
Is there a better way to kick off the new year with a panto? Oh no there isn’t! Batley Town Hall is the venue for Carlinghow Theatre’s production of Sleeping Beauty for four performances between Friday, January 10, and Sunday, January 12. For more information visit https://communitydirectory.kirklees.gov.uk/communitydirectory/eventDetails.aspx?eventId=29949 Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Cinderella
And panto season continues at Dewsbury Town Hall later this month! Presented by Dewsbury Collegians, Cinderella - a traditional family pantomime - is coming to the town hall for five showings between Thursday, January 23, and Sunday, January 26. For more information, visit https://communitydirectory.kirklees.gov.uk/communitydirectory/eventDetails.aspx?eventId=29896 Photo: SUB
3. Rugby League
Another season of unmissable rugby league action is fast approaching! Batley Bulldogs start their 2025 Championship campaign on Sunday, February 23 at newly promoted Oldham, while Dewsbury Rams’ first league game in the third tier following relegation is at home to North Wales Crusaders on the same day. Photo: Thomas Fynn
4. World Book Day
It’s that very special day on March 6 where school children across North Kirklees - and the country - get into the literary spirit by dressing up as their favourite book characters. World Book Day encourages children all over the world to celebrate books and discover new authors, illustrators and all kinds of reading. Photo: SUB
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.