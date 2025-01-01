Here are 13 things to do in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen in the New Year - including festivals, shows and sporting events.Here are 13 things to do in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen in the New Year - including festivals, shows and sporting events.
2025: Things to do in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen in New Year including festivals, shows and sporting events

By Adam Cheshire
Published 1st Jan 2025, 16:30 GMT
2025 promises to be another memorable year in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen.

As we welcome in the New Year, we have taken a look at just some of the main events that are due to take place across North Kirklees over the next 12 months.

Which of these highlighted events will you be attending?

What else is happening in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen in 2025? Let us know by emailing [email protected]

Is there a better way to kick off the new year with a panto? Oh no there isn’t! Batley Town Hall is the venue for Carlinghow Theatre’s production of Sleeping Beauty for four performances between Friday, January 10, and Sunday, January 12. For more information visit https://communitydirectory.kirklees.gov.uk/communitydirectory/eventDetails.aspx?eventId=29949

And panto season continues at Dewsbury Town Hall later this month! Presented by Dewsbury Collegians, Cinderella - a traditional family pantomime - is coming to the town hall for five showings between Thursday, January 23, and Sunday, January 26. For more information, visit https://communitydirectory.kirklees.gov.uk/communitydirectory/eventDetails.aspx?eventId=29896

Another season of unmissable rugby league action is fast approaching! Batley Bulldogs start their 2025 Championship campaign on Sunday, February 23 at newly promoted Oldham, while Dewsbury Rams’ first league game in the third tier following relegation is at home to North Wales Crusaders on the same day.

It’s that very special day on March 6 where school children across North Kirklees - and the country - get into the literary spirit by dressing up as their favourite book characters. World Book Day encourages children all over the world to celebrate books and discover new authors, illustrators and all kinds of reading.

