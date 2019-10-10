10 of the best things to do in West Yorkshire

Your guide to events you must not miss this week!

1 Dada Masilo - Giselle

The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, October 11-12

South Africa’s internationally renowned choreographer, Dada Masilo, presents her fearless re-imagining of the iconic classic, Giselle. Opening in a lively South African village, Masilo’s Giselle tells the story of a trusting peasant girl who is thrust into a world of betrayal and shame when her lover rejects her. Spurned by her family and killed by heartbreak, Giselle returns from the grave as a supernatural being, bent on revenge. Performing in the title role, Masilo brings her stunning high-speed style to the stage, fusing ballet, contemporary and traditional Tswana dance.

Bella Gaffney and Polly Bolton at Chantry Chapel, Wakefield.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

2 Light Night Leeds

Leeds city centre, October 10-11

Light Night Leeds is the UK’s largest annual arts and light festival. This spectacular two night event takes over Leeds city centre, transforming it into a dreamland with more than 60 dazzling installations and performances from local, national and international artists. This year’s event starts with a magnificent procession of illuminated dancers, drummers, monsters and marionettes that will bring dreams to life on the streets of Leeds, celebrating this year’s theme of Mind, Body and Spirit. The parade takes place on Thursday at 7.30pm and will mark the official opening.

http://www.whatson.leeds.gov.uk/lightnight

3 Bella Gaffney and Polly Bolton

Chantry Chapel, Wakefield, October 12

Polly and Bella are a great musical friendship, they work collaboratively, arranging material led by powerful vocals and glittering instrumental collaboration. They each draw on their transatlantic influences to create their own blend of Celtic, bluegrass, old time and folk. The pair begun working with acclaimed cellist Sarah Smout in the spring and recently welcomed fourth band member Holly Brandon on fiddle.

http://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

4 Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly - A Holographic Concert

First Direct Arena, Leeds, October 13

Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly: The Rock ’N’ Roll Dream Tour, a ground-breaking new tour featuring the award-winning rock and roll legends. It is yet another chapter for the revolutionary Hologram movement. The tour will bring Orbison and Holly together for an enthralling event that will tour throughout the UK before further dates worldwide. Eric Schaeffe, who shepherded the In Dreams event will return as the director of the shows. It is the first time a Buddy Holly hologram has been created.

http://www.firstdirectarena.com

The Manfreds, with original front man, Paul Jones, will be performing many of their hits at Wakefield Theatre Royal.

5 Believe - The Cher Songbook

St George’s Hall, Bradford, October 11

Experience the ultimate tribute to Cher complete with dazzling costume changes and outstanding musicianship. An exhilarating show sensationally recreating all Cher’s hits from her breathtaking career spanning an incredible six decades, including I Got You Babe, Gypsys, Tramps and Thieves, Just Like Jesse James, If I Could Turn Back Time, Walking in Memphis, Strong Enough, Believe, songs from Mamma Mia and her new album Dancing Queen.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

6 The Manfreds

Wakefield Theatre Royal, October 10

This 60s group is now considered one of the finest and most respected bands from that era. Their numerous hits were R&B based with an undercurrent of jazz - a very unusual but winning combination of playing style and substance. As a result, their records have a timeless quality and, some 55 years on, The Manfreds, with original front man, Paul Jones, will be performing many of their hits. Along with a mix of Jazz and Blues covers and tracks from their individual solo albums, the show also includes one of the most popular and instantly recognisable songs of the 60s and still the biggest audience pleaser at their concerts; Do Wah Diddy Diddy.

http://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

7 One Night of Elvis - Lee Memphis King

St George’s Hall, Bradford, October 12

Lee Memphis King, one of Europe’s most successful Elvis Presley tribute artists, recreates the essence of the King with consummate ease and an almost unbelievable combination of stunningly accurate vocals and incredible passion in every performance. The show is enhanced by an orchestra of world class musicians and backing vocalists coupled with impressive video screen projection mapping out Elvis’s life and music.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

8 Singin’ in the Rain

Wakefield Theatre Royal, October 16-19

Singin’ in the Rain is one of the classic musicals – it has everything – the starlet, the leading man and a love affair that could change lives and make or break careers! In silent movies, Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont are a hot item but, behind the scenes, things aren’t always as they appear on the big screen! Meanwhile, Lina’s squeaky voice might be the end of her career in talking pictures without the help of a talented young actress to do the talking and singing for her.

http://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

Look out cause here it comes... Sing-a-long-a The Greatest Showman.

9 Terror From The Skies

Roberttown Community Centre, Liversedge, October 12

An extraordinary story of everyday people. Terror From The Skies is a new play about community, friendship and the things that are important about where we live. Told with real warmth and great humour, this play features a model village and giant projected images that will draw you into a story that has been created through months of research and conversation with people from across Yorkshire.

http://www.creativescene.org.uk

10 Sing-a-long-a The Greatest Showman

Wakefield Theatre Royal, October 10

Singalonga Productions, producers of Sing-a-long-a Sound of Music and Sing-a-long-a Grease bring you their newest show, the smash hit film musical that everyone can’t stop singing - The Greatest Showman! Cheer on Hugh Jackman, lust after Zac Efron and hiss Rebecca Ferguson (…or maybe not) as you experience The Greatest Showman in the greatest way possible - with lyrics on the screen so you can join in as loud and proud as you want. Our live host will teach everyone a unique set of dance moves, show you how to use our interactive prop bags, and also get you to practice your cheers, your boos and even a few wolf whistles.

http://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk