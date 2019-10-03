10 of the best things to do in West Yorkshire

Your guide to events you must not miss this week

1 Farmer Copleys Pumpkin Festival

Farmer Copleys Farm Shop, Pontefract WF7 5AF, from October 5

Pick your own pumpkins - choose from thousands upon thousands of pumpkins of all different shapes, sizes and colours. Carve your pumpkins on site with the farm’s helpers. They’ll sort all the mess out so you don’t have to! Eat pumpkins! Discover that there’s more to the pumpkin than just carving, with delicious treats including pumpkin soup, pumpkin sausages and of course, pumpkin pie. Storytime with the ‘Not So Wicked Witch’ and keep an eye out for the Pumpkin Princess who is looking for her perfect pumpkin. Loads of activities and fun going on, including an assault course, teacups, bucking pumpkin and corn cannons.

Check out the tasty treats from the Moo Cafe or Witches Kitchen and visit the award-winning Farm Shop to take some of their delights home with you.

http://www.farmercopleys.co.uk

Oskars Amazing Adventure at Wakefield Theatre Royal on Saturday.

2 Oskar’s Amazing Adventure

Wakefield Theatre Royal, October 5

Fun-loving puppy Oskar leaves the snowbound little house on top of the mountain to try to find a friendly animal to play with. But where are all the animals? And why does Oskar have to wait until spring to play his favourite game again? This original play for young children uses a rich mix of storytelling, physical theatre, clowning, puppetry, music and song to tell the tale of a puppy’s search for friendship in the wilderness of the Alps. Recommended age two-seven years-old.

http://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

3 Digging Deep: Miners of African Caribbean Heritage

National Coal Mining Museum, Pontefract, until 2020

Over decades, African Caribbean coal miners stood shoulder to shoulder with white British, European and Asian miners, toiling underground to help fuel the UK economy. Some even died in the process. Yet they are the forgotten ones. Their part in Britain’s industrial past has never been told…until now. In the first ever exhibition looking at the role of immigrants in the coal industry, Digging Deep: Miners of African Caribbean Heritage explores black miners’ migration memories adjusting to life in the UK.

http://www.ncm.org.uk

4 The Singing Children of Africa - Wonderful

The Studio, Bradford, October 5

A not to be missed return to Bradford by the Singing Children of Africa. A show with traditional African dance and music, along with a few songs which are sure to touch your heart. The children are representing their school which is in a traditional African village in Kenya. They are supported by the charity Educate the Kids which is a not for profit charity, so all money raised will help provide education for children who need a helping hand.

A show that will have you laughing, crying and singing along.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

5 The Wizard of Oz

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, October 3-5

Centre Stage Theatre Productions presents Wizard of Oz - MGM Version. Celebrating the 80th anniversary of the film. There will be singing, dancing and all round fun and entertainment for all the family. Follow Dorothy, the Lion, Tin Man and the Scarecrow down the yellow brick road all the way to Oz.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

New exhibition - Digging Deep: Miners of African Caribbean Heritage.

6 You Win Again

Wakefield Theatre Royal, October 9

Tribute show celebrating the music of the Bee Gees. Immerse yourself in the brothers’ music through the 60s, 70s and 80s – including hits: Night Fever, Stayin’ Alive, How Deep is Your Love?, Jive Talkin’, Tragedy, Islands in the Stream, Grease, If I Can’t Have You and many more! This fabulously authentic production ensures the Gibb brothers’ incredible legacy of classic hit songs is well and truly stayin’ alive.

http://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

7 Dead Ringer for Love

Wakefield Theatre Royal, October 4

A high-energy tribute to Meat Loaf and Cher. Let the full live band take you on a journey spanning the careers of two of the era’s most globally renowned stars. This show combines the epic, operatic Goth anthems of Meat Loaf and the iconic show-stopping dance hits from the Goddess of Pop, Cher. Dead Ringer for Love will have you revelling in power ballads such as I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), as well as dancing to feel-good sensations such as If I Could Turn Back Time.

http://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

8 Witty Ditties

Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury, October 5

Chris Green (piano, guitar, accordion) and Sophie Matthews (early woodwinds, flute, saxophone) bring you four centuries of chromatic comedy, ranging from bawdy Restoration ballads to stinging 60s satire. Featuring songs by Noël Coward, Tom Lehrer, Flanders and Swann and a host of other lesser-known songwriters, this fun and fast-moving revue will have you rolling in the aisles! Pay what you can event - collection on the night . Free Tickets available 01924507782 or Thornhill Newsagents or book online.

http://www.wegottickets.com/event/47635

9 The Meat Loaf Story

St George’s Hall, Bradford, October 9

Steve Steinman brings you his brand new production Anything For Love – The Meat Loaf Story. With special guest star Lorraine Crosby, known for her amazing duet with Meat Loaf on the Grammy Award winning song and No 1 hit I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That). For more than 27 years Steve Steinman has performed the world over with his band selling over a million tickets worldwide. The show will feature Meat Loaf’s greatest hits of all time including Anything For Love, Bat Out Of Hell, Dead Ringer For Love and many, many more.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

Direct from Londons West End, You Win Again celebrating the music of the Bee Gees, Wakefield Theatre Royal. Photo: www.pawelspolnicki.com

10 Birding for Beginners at Fairburn Ings

RSPB Fairburn Ings, October 6

Join Andy Chapman on this wildlife walk around Fairburn Ings to learn more about the birds that make their home here. Learn how to identify the huge range of ducks and wildfowl which migrate from the North to overwinter. This is a lovely introduction to the basics of birdwatching and identification, it also includes a bacon, sausage or egg bap and hot drink to warm up, plus a chat at the end. This walk should last approximately two hours, please dress for the weather with good footwear. Booking essential.

http://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/rspb-aire-valley-13775638153

Dead Ringer for Love is the power-packed must-see musical spectacular.