Artists Workshop

Theatre Royal Wakefield on August 28. Free admission.

Ladies, gentlemen and everyone beyond the binary, join Milk Presents in a practical workshop for curious artists. How can you define queer? How can you queer a space, an object or a body? What might a post-gender utopia look like? A world free from pinks and blues? Using devising techniques, theory and discussion, Milk Presents explores theories and techniques that underpin its unique performance practice.