Take That fans’ favourite musical The Band is back for good

Due to phenomenal demand, Take That fans favourite The Band will be returning to Sheffield’s Lyceum this week.

The story focuses on five women who try to fulfill their dream of meeting the boy band which caused their hearts to flutter 25 years previously.

The Band stars the winners from BBC’s Let it Shine, Five Five, and includes Take That songs such as Never Forget, Back For Good, A Million Love Songs, Greatest Day, The Flood, Relight My Fire and Rule the World. it was penned by award-winning Tim Firth who wrote the smash-hit Calendar Girls.

You can catch The Band at the Lyceum Theatre from Tuesday, November 16, to October 20, For tickets, go to https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or call 0114 249 6000.