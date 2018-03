Sara Pascoe

Leeds City Varieties, October 10

Multi-award-winning comedian Sara Pascoe has announced that her smash hit Edinburgh Fringe and complete sell out West End show LadsLadsLads will tour the UK this autumn. Tickets for most venues went on sale in February. Pascoe’s most honest, heartfelt and personal show to date is full of jokes, hope and white wine, LadsLadsLads is the thinking person’s stag do and follows the follows the huge success Animal.Go to www.cityvarieties.co.uk