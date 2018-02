‘This House’

West Yorkshire Playhouse, Leeds

See West Yorkshire Playhouse transformed into the House of Commons and take a seat on the frontbench in James Graham’s witty and explosive drama ‘This House’ which opens on February 23. The play rolls back the action to the corridors of Westminster in 1974 and an era of chaos, both hilarious and shocking, with the government hanging on by a thread.

Tel: 0113 213 7700.