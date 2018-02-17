Nothing abominable about this yeti

Horace and the Yeti

Venues & dates in Dewsbury and Batley (Feb 20-24).

Victorian explorer Horace is hoping to find one of the legendary abominable snowmen.

Creative Scene presents this magical family tale about the furry creature who is guarding a priceless jewel. But things change when Horace meets the Yeti, who turns out to be far from abominable. Performances at Northorpe Barn, Mirfield; Batley Bulldogs RLFC; Thornhill Sports Centre; Healey Community Centre, Batley and Birstall Commuunity Centre.

Details: www.creativescene.org.uk