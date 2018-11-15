Leeds United and 44 days of Clough

The Damned United

Cluntergate Centre, Horbury on Saturday, November 17.

Adapted from David Peace’s brilliant and ingenious novel this play tells the story of Brian Clough’s ill-fated tenure of Leeds United. The unexpected appointment was always destined to end in acrimony and recrimination with Clough in a previous life as manager of Derby vociferous in the condemnation of Don Revie’s all-conquering team. So when Clough found himself in the hot seat it was only a matter of time before it all began to unravel. Forty-four days to be exact!

Tickets 01924 211311